Town hall asks families for help during increased need for fosters

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Foster care experts hope to inspire more people to open their homes to children in need during a virtual town hall.

The meeting host by Samaritas will address the increased need for foster parents, which has worsened during the pandemic. It is open to the public and features a series of experts, including Katie McCuen.

McCuen is a foster family recruiter but years ago, she was a foster child herself. She is hoping families that feel uncertain about bringing someone new into their home will see the situation through another set of eyes.

“I understand it’s very scary, but also imagine the kiddos in care that are now navigating foster care on top of a pandemic, and we don’t have places for them to go,” said McCuen. “One thing to always remember is that if we’re going through a pandemic or we’re not, these kiddos still need love and that they still need a home.”

The town hall runs from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, May 7. You can register to attend online.