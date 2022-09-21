GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The comedic musical “Tootsie” will be coming to Broadway Grand Rapids next month.

The show kicks off the new Broadway Grand Rapids season. It will run from Oct. 11 to Oct. 16 with an extra matinee show on Oct. 15 that will feature an American Sign Language interpreter.

The musical harkens back to the “Tootsie” movie from the 80’s but puts on a modern spin, according to Jennifer Pascua, marketing director for Broadway Grand Rapids. The 2 hour, 35 minute show will be playing at the the DeVos Place downtown.

You can learn more and buy tickets at the Broadway Grand Rapids website.