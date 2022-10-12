GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Broadway Grand Rapids kicked off its new season this week with “Tootsie.”

Two of the actors in the show are from Michigan. In fact, they met while students at Western Michigan University and are now engaged.

Payton Reilly plays Sandy Lester. Matt Kurzyniec is in the ensemble cast and understudies four of the shows leads.

The couple says working together on the show and bringing it to Grand Rapids is a dream come true.

You can catch Reilly, Kurzyniec and rest of the “Tootsie” cast at DeVos Place now through Sunday. Tickets are still available at broadwaygrandrapids.com.

For the full conversation with Payton Reilly and Matt Kurzyniec, watch the video in the player above.