GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A toddler who was found wandering along in Grand Rapids early Sunday morning is back home.

Around 3 a.m., an almost 3-year-old child was found along McConnell Street SW, the Grand Rapids Police Department said.

After a wellness check at the hospital, GRPD said the child was reunited with family.

GRPD said it appears that the child wandered away from home.

No charges are being pursued, GRPD said.