GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More pets go missing around the Fourth of July than any other time of the year, according to Pet Amber Alert.

Fireworks celebrations can be a major stressor for dogs and cats, so pet owners will want to take some extra precautions before the show starts.

The most important thing to do is make sure your pets have identification tags with up to date information. Pets that are microchipped have a much greater chance of being reunited with their owner if the dog or cat gets lost.

Try to keep your pet inside, keep the windows closed and consider turning on the radio or television to drown out the sound of fireworks.

