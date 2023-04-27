GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — April has been recognized as National Alcohol Awareness Month. Therapists at Wedgwood Christian Services in Grand Rapids are offering tips that can help parents navigate if their teen is struggling with alcohol use.

Medical social worker and therapist Hannah Reed said one of the most important things parents can do is create an open dialogue.

“Depending on your relationship to the person, it’s always good to start out asking open-ended questions — not rushing to judgements but having an open conversation about how much they’re using, how frequently and honestly, of whether they view it’s a problem, or if you’re the only who views it as a problem, because that’s going to change your approach,” said Reed.

She said it’s important to keep an eye out for repeated and consistent alcohol use with the people in your life. It can be a good idea to not drink alcohol around people who may have a drinking problem, Reed said.