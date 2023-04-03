GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — April is national stress awareness month and the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America wants to use this time to inform family caregivers about the importance of stress management.

Chris Schneider, AFA’s director of communications said caregivers need to take care of themselves so they can provide the best possible care for their loved ones.

The foundation lays out six steps caregivers can take to manage and reduce stress:

Be adaptable and positive.

Deal with what you can control.

Set realistic goals and go slow.

Mind your health.

Clear and Refresh your mind.

Share your feelings.

The AFA helpline is also available for people who need support. The toll-free number is 1-866-232-8484. You can also text: (646) 586-5283. You can also find more resources at the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America website.