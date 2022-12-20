GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The owner of a West Michigan gift-wrapping service joined News 8 Daybreak to share a few gift-wrapping tips.
Dana Gugliotta, the owner of Grand Wrapids, recommends the following:
- “Tissue paper is often an overlooked detail. In a box or in a bag, this paper really adds excitement to the gift. Don’t crinkle, just gather the paper!
- “Most make measuring paper a guessing game. Use the sides of your box as a guide. Finding paper with guidelines will make this much easier!
- “Use what you have at home. For example, ornaments, placemats, and even baking twine. Adding embellishments to your gifts help capture your recipient’s personality.”
Above, watch the live interview on News 8 Daybreak Tuesday morning.