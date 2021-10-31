Tips for drivers and trick-or-treaters on staying safe this Halloween

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s Halloween and while we want you to have fun, we also want you to be safe.

Kelly Bowman and her family are the proud owners of a vintage mystery machine. This year, she and her neighbors expect more traffic.

“We did go trick or treating last year but it was on a much smaller scale,” Bowman said, “we’re expecting probably upwards of 1200 trick or treaters.”

Her three kids look forward going door to door each year dressed in their costumes as they ask homeowners for the best sweets.

Emma, Andrew and Aaron say there are some tips that their fellow trick-or-treaters need to know before heading out the door.

“No going in the road if a car is coming,” Andrew Bowman said, “stick with your parents.”

Andrew’s older brother Aaron says, “You should probably bring a glow stick or a flashlight with you.”

AAA recommends the following tips for drivers:

Drive slower through neighborhoods

Avoid distractions while driving

Drive sober

AAA recommends the following tips for Trick-or-Treaters

Cross the street using traffic signals and crosswalks

Always walk facing traffic

Wear light-colored clothing

Stay in familiar neighborhoods

AAA recommends the following tips when viewing displays from your car: