Tips for drivers and trick-or-treaters on staying safe this Halloween

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s Halloween and while we want you to have fun, we also want you to be safe.
Kelly Bowman and her family are the proud owners of a vintage mystery machine. This year, she and her neighbors expect more traffic.
“We did go trick or treating last year but it was on a much smaller scale,” Bowman said, “we’re expecting probably upwards of 1200 trick or treaters.”
Her three kids look forward going door to door each year dressed in their costumes as they ask homeowners for the best sweets.
Emma, Andrew and Aaron say there are some tips that their fellow trick-or-treaters need to know before heading out the door.
“No going in the road if a car is coming,” Andrew Bowman said, “stick with your parents.”
Andrew’s older brother Aaron says, “You should probably bring a glow stick or a flashlight with you.”
AAA recommends the following tips for drivers:
- Drive slower through neighborhoods
- Avoid distractions while driving
- Drive sober
AAA recommends the following tips for Trick-or-Treaters
- Cross the street using traffic signals and crosswalks
- Always walk facing traffic
- Wear light-colored clothing
- Stay in familiar neighborhoods
AAA recommends the following tips when viewing displays from your car:
- Buckle up
- Appoint a navigator
- Do not stop in traffic
- Slow down and be alert
- Follow the law
- Be prepared