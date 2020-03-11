TIME’S UP Now: How major cases move sex assault prosecutions forward

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Shortly after Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to more than two decades in prison, the CEO of an organization formed to empower the #MeToo movement was delivering a keynote address in Grand Rapids.

Tina Tchen, CEO of TIME’S UP Now, spoke during the YWCA’s Open Circle Luncheon. She previously worked as an assistant to President Barack Obama, executive director of the White House Council on Women and Girls and chief of staff to First Lady Michelle Obama.

Tchen spoke to News 8 about the sentencing and what work is left to be done. You can watch the entire conversation in the video above.

“Both the conviction and now the sentencing is the signal to so many other survivors out there that you will be believed and to prosecutors that you can prosecute these cases and win,” Tchen said. “I think it has already had an effect on people understanding the nature of these crimes because the defense tried to throw everything at the survivors who were testifying. The fact they had a relationship with him, the fact that they continued to even email him and that’s because, you know, people don’t understand that is how the vast majority of sexual assaults actually happen.”

One mission TIME’S UP is now focusing on, in addition to continued support for those experiencing sexual violence and discrimination, is paid sick leave.

“Right now we’re in a debate about paid-sick leave, where 32 million workers in the United States do not have paid-sick leave,” Tchen explained. “We are the only industrialized country in the world that doesn’t have paid family leave for our workers and, you know, my message to companies is you don’t have to wait for a public policy to change. You can set new standards for your own workplace… One of the things we’re going to do at TIME’S UP is do the research and get the data to help develop new tools to help companies build those better work places because that’s what we really want to do.”