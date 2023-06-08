GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids’ pools and splash pads will open for the season Friday.

The city has three public pools and 15 splash pads. The pools are open through Aug. 19 and the splash pads through Sept. 10.

The splash pad at Garfield Park in Grand Rapids on June 8, 2023, the day before it opened for the season.

Splash pads, which are open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., are free for everyone:

Pool admission is $1 for Grand Rapids residents 17 and under, $3 for adults and nonresidents 17 and under, and $5 for nonresident adults. You can also buy 10- or 20-hole punch cards, with prices ranging from $8 for residents to $25 for nonresidents. Families can buy season passes for up to six people. That costs $80 for residents and $90 for nonresidents.

The Grand Rapids pool at Martin Luther King Park. (June 8, 2023)

Hours for Briggs Park pool and Martin Luther King Park pool:

Mondays from noon to 7 p.m.

Tuesdays from noon to 7 p.m.

Wednesdays from noon to 5 p.m.

Thursdays from noon to 7 p.m.

Fridays from noon to 7 p.m.

Saturdays from noon to 7 p.m.

Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.

Hours for Richmond Park pool:

Mondays from noon to 7 p.m.

Tuesdays from noon to 7 p.m.

Wednesdays from noon to 7 p.m.

Thursdays from noon to 5 p.m.

Fridays from noon to 7 p.m.

Saturdays from noon to 7 p.m.

Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.

When pools close for poor weather, the city Parks and Recreation Department will post on its Facebook page and leave a message on the cancellation hotline at 616.456.3699.