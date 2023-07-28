GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Tim McGraw will be stopping in Grand Rapids next summer.

The country artist is set to perform at the Van Andel Arena on June 1, 2024, the venue announced Friday morning. He’s stopping in West Michigan as part of his Standing Room Only tour, named after his new album coming out on Aug. 25.

“I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans,” McGraw said in a Friday press release. “We’ve got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we’ve ever done.”

Carly Pearce is set to perform with him.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m.

Van Andel Arena is giving away a pair of tickets on July 31. Those interested in entering should follow their Facebook page, like their announcement and comment with a favorite Tim McGraw song.