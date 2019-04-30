Tiki-themed venture to open in downtown GR

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A photo of a tiki bar Martin Cate and Mark Sellers have been involved in the past. The two will open a similar business in downtown Grand Rapids this summer. The photo doesn't reflect an exact rendering of the new venture. (April 30, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new business that will include a tiki bar and restaurant is set to open August inside the historic Waldron building in downtown Grand Rapids.

The new, three-story venture will be called Max’s South Seas Hideaway. The owners say they plan for the enterprise to feature a tiki bar, restaurant, lodging and a ceramic studio.

Martin Cate, who is part owner of three other tiki bars, and Mark Sellers, creator of popular bars like HopCat and Stella’s Lounge, are partnering together for the venture.

They announced the new venture in a press release issued on Tuesday.

The Hideaway business will be owned and operated separately from BarFly Ventures and other companies Sellers is involved in, the release notes.

Owners say the food will have influences of Asian, Hawaiian and American cuisine.

The business will also include Sellers' collection of rare mid-century tiki art, a 500-gallon saltwater aquarium with tropical fish and five immersive environments celebrating tiki culture.

Owners say they plan to have seven tiki-themed Airbnb rentals on the third floor. If the city approves the plan, the units are expected to be completed early next year and reservations will start in the fall.

In addition, the venture will house a kiln-to-table studio, which artists can design ceramic mugs and bowls that will be sold at the business and online.

Owners say hiring for management positions is underway. In July, they plan to hire for more than 80 hourly positions.

The new venture will be housed in the Waldron building that was built in 1894 by Lewis Waldron.

More information about the venture can be found online.