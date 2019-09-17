Tiki restaurant opening in downtown Grand Rapids next month

Courtesy photos show the outside and inside of Max’s South Seas Hideaway in Grand Rapids, slated to open Oct. 19.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The founder of Hopcat is hoping to tap into tiki tourism with his newest restaurant, opening in downtown Grand Rapids next month.

Max’s South Seas Hideaway is already taking online reservations ahead of its Oct. 19 opening at 4 p.m. Construction is well underway on transforming the three-story building at 58 Ionia Ave. SW near Stella’s Lounge into a Polynesian paradise featuring Hopcat creator Mark Sellers’ extensive collection of tiki artifacts.

Sellers and Martin Cate, who teamed up to create the acclaimed TikiCat in Kansas City, Missouri, are doing it again for this venture, announced in April. They’re working with Hawaii-based tiki and Polynesian artist Gecko to pull off their vision.

“Everything from the music, to the service, tropical cocktails, artwork, and gourmet food is being created to transport guests to a place far from their day-to-day life. Our goal is for people to forget the outside world exists, if only for an hour or two,” Sellers explained in a Tuesday news release.

In addition to three bars, Max’s South Seas Hideaway will also offer several semi-private tiki huts, a dining room and two private dining areas.

Courtesy images show some of the colorful tiki lamps that will hang inside Max’s South Seas Hideaway in Grand Rapids. (Max’s South Seas Hideaway/Facebook)

Guests can also check out a 500 gallon saltwater aquarium, indoor waterfall, a wall of wooden tiki carvings and colorful tiki lamps hanging above them.

A giant waterfall, built by Fred Dove of Shaping Nature in New Haven MI, was (mostly – 85%) installed today. Posted by Max's South Seas Hideaway on Saturday, September 14, 2019

The restaurant’s menu will include shareable platters of Polynesian-inspired foods, seafood, meats, desserts and vegan and vegetarian options.

The project’s second phase — a ceramic studio churning out custom tiki mugs and items for sale — will open later this year.

Sellers and Cate expect to open a tiki-themed boutique hotel on the building’s third floor next year.

Max’s will be open daily, starting at 4 p.m. Reservations are recommended, but not required.