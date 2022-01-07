Tiger who tested positive for COVID-19 has recovered

A summer 2021 photo of Nika, 16-year-old Amur Tiger (courtesy of John Ball Zoo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A tiger who tested positive for COVID-19 last month at John Ball Zoo is doing well, zoo officials say.

Nika, a 16-year-old Amur tiger, has recovered from the virus after she tested positive for COVID-19. She became sick the same day she was supposed to get her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Nika continues to do well and has been symptom free since approximately 5-7 days after her initial presentation. No other animals at John Ball Zoo have shown signs of or tested positive for SARS CoV2,” zoo veterinarian Dr. Ryan Colburn said in a Friday statement.

Many animals at the zoo who are considered at high risk of COVID-19 infection have now received vaccinations. Colburn and his team will continue to watch Nika for viral shedding.

