Tickets on sale now for ‘Hairspray’ at Broadway Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Broadway Grand Rapids is getting ready to welcome audiences to the ’60s with the opening of “Hairspray.”

The heartwarming and inspiring story of a teenage girl with big dreams of changing the world for the better features high-energy dances and songs. “Hairspray” also deals with serious social issues including discrimination and racism.

Niki Metcalf plays Tracy Turnblad and says taking on this iconic role is a dream come true. Metcalf says she loves the message of the show, which is to bring kindness and acceptance to everyone.

“Hairspray” runs at DeVos Performance Hall Jan. 11-16. Tickets are available at broadwaygrandrapids.com. Guests age 12 and older will be required to provide proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

