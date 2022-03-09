Tickets on sale for Van Gogh art exhibit at DeVos Place

FILE – “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience.” The exhibition created by French-Canadian Creative Director Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team at Montreal’s world-renowned Normal Studio features more than 300 of Vincent Van Gogh’s iconic artworks and takes the art lover into a three-dimensional world that exhilarates the senses. (Photo: Business Wire via AP)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Tickets are now on sale for an immersive Van Gogh art exhibit in Grand Rapids.

“Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” will be shown at DeVos Place Convention Center in downtown Grand Rapids from June 14 through July 9.

According to its website, the art exhibit showcases over 300 Van Gogh pieces. The artwork is projected onto the walls, creating an immersive experience.

“While other shows use virtual reality or still images, our show breaks barriers by incorporating both still and moving art,” the Beyond Van Gogh website says. “Masterpieces, now freed from frames, come alive, appear, and disappear, flow across multi-surfaces, the minutia of details titillating our heightened senses.”

Early bird tickets can be purchased at showclix.com.