GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Honoring the life and work of civil rights activist César E. Chávez, there will be a social justice march, community gathering and luncheon in Grand Rapids Thursday.

The social justice march will begin at 11 a.m. at the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan on César E. Chávez Avenue SW.

Then at the Potter’s House Chapel on Van Raalte Drive SW, there will be a community gathering at 11:30 a.m. featuring Detroit attorney Melvin Butch Hollowell as the keynote speaker and a performances by the Grand Rapids Community College Madrigal Singers and local middle and high school students.

A Unity Luncheon will be held at Maya Mexican Grill on 28th Street SW in Wyoming starting at 1 p.m.

An RSVP is required for the community gathering and luncheon. You can RSVP online at Grand Valley State University’s website.