GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An upcoming 5K in Grand Rapids is bringing attention to an initiative that’s all about supporting educators.

Organizers say educators who are thriving and have support are better able to serve their students in the community.

The 5k is one of several events and fundraisers that Kent Intermediate School District is hosting aimed at supporting mental and physical wellness for people who work in the education field.

“Through the pandemic and as we’re coming out of it post-pandemic, we’ve realized we needed to shift the focus more towards our educators, or in addition to our educators, because we saw that impacted them quite significantly and we wanted to provide opportunities and activities that promoted educator wellness and really focused on the balance of mental, physical and emotional health,” said Kirsten Myers, Kent ISD assistant superintendent of student services.

This is the second year for the Thrive 5k. It’s happening April 22 at 8:30 a.m. at the Kent ISD campus on Knapp Street in Grand Rapids. You can find more information at the Kent ISD website.