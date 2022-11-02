Craig’s Cruisers has been sold to Five Star Parks and Attractions. (Courtesy Craig’s Cruisers via Mindy Bianca Public Relations)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Craig’s Cruisers locations in Grand Rapids, Holland and Muskegon have been sold.

The three Craig’s Cruisers locations have been acquired by Five Star Parks and Attractions, the company announced on Wednesday.

The businesses was started over four decades ago in 1979 by Craig Cihak and his parents in Silver Lake. The company remained family-run as it grew and added attractions, including one of the first indoor go-kart tracks.

“Craig’s Cruisers were among the parks that attracted Five Star’s attention because the family-run business … has a reputation for building and operating some of the best (family entrainment centers) in the country,” Five Star said in a release.

Five Star was looking for businesses that had a “desire to grow or improve,” it said.

“Five Star brings a whole team of experienced professionals from the industry,” Craig’s Cruisers CEO Jeff Gebhart said in the release. “They have an appetite for growth, and we’re very excited to see what’s next for Craig’s Cruisers.”

Five Star runs 19 family entrainment centers across nine states.