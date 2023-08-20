A screenshot of the Consumers Energy outage map at 11:10 p.m. on Aug. 20, 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Thousands of households are without power on Grand Rapids’ southeast side Sunday night, according to a Consumers’ Energy map.

Around 11:45 p.m., the map showed that the outage covered an area from Cherry Street on the north to a few blocks south of Hall Street, from Division Avenue to as far east as Kalamazoo Avenue SE. The map shows around 3,900 customers were affected as of 11:45 p.m.

The outage was first reported at 10:28 p.m. Sunday. Consumers estimates power may be restored around 4:30 a.m. There is no known cause reported.

News 8 is working to learn more.