GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Nearly 6,000 people are without power in Southeast Grand Rapids Friday evening, according to a Consumers Energy map.

A large swath of homes and businesses from Cherry Street to 28th Street between Buchanan and Fuller Avenues are affected by the outage, the map shows. Around 6,050 customers did not have power as of 4:50 p.m.

Consumers Energy estimates power will be restored between 9 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday.

It is unclear what caused the power outage.