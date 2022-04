GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Thousands of people in Grand Rapids are without power.

The outage is impacting people in the Hall Street and Prospect Avenue area, extending to the Burton Street and Eastern Avenue area and the Alger Street and Eastern Avenue.

As of around 5:15 p.m., 9,690 Consumers Energy in Kent County are without power, according to the outage map.

The cause of the outage is not yet known.

Consumers Energy told News 8 it is currently estimating power will be restored by 8 p.m.