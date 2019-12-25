Crash knocks out power to thousand in GR on Christmas

A screenshot of the Consumers Energy outage map showing an outage in Grand Rapids Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 3,800 Consumers Energy customers are without power in Grand Rapids on Christmas.

According to the Consumers Energy outage map, the outage was first reported shortly before 12 p.m. The outage affected more than 3,800 customers in southeast Grand Rapids.

A Consumers Energy spokesperson told News 8 that a car crashed into a utility pole, knocking out power to the affected customers. She said police are searching for the driver who left the scene of the crash.

The utility company said it may take several hours for all affected customers to get power back as crews work to repair the broken utility pole.

A majority of affected customers had their power restored shortly before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.