Power restored to most in northeast Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Thousands of Consumers Energy customers in northeast Grand Rapids lost power for a time Monday.

The outage, which stretched roughly from Leonard Street NE to 4 Mile Road and Plainfield Avenue to Dean Lake Avenue, affected some 3,600 Consumers customers at its peak.

Consumers Energy’s interactive outage map shows power went out just after 11 a.m. Service was back to all but about 640 customers by around noon.

The outage was affecting the Secretary of State branch office on Plainfield near 4 Mile. SoS tweeted that it couldn’t process transactions there. It was sending people with appointments to the 28th Street or Wyoming branches.

BRANCH ALERT: The Secretary of State office on Plainfield Ave. in #GrandRapids is currently unable to process transactions due to a power outage. Scheduled customer appointments for that office will be honored at the Grand Rapids 28th Street and Wyoming branches. pic.twitter.com/3purvAAMZS — Michigan Department of State (@MichSoS) June 14, 2021

The customers who remain without service should have power back by around 3:45 p.m. You can keep an eye on Consumers’ map for updates.

The outage was blamed, at least in part, on an equipment failure, the nature of which was not specified.