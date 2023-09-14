GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Confluence, a multiday festival held in Grand Rapids this month, announced that aeronautics will take center stage this year.

The festival has partnered with Air Zoo, FLITE, Plainfield Aviation & STEM Academy, West Michigan Aviation Academy and Gerald R. Ford International Airport to bring the Future Innovators Zone. Visitors can explore aircraft construction, flight simulators, remote-controlled drones and build models of fixed-wing planes.

“We’re excited to support the new aviation initiative at Confluence,” Ford Airport Vice President and COO Alex Peric said in a news release. “Our FLITE program facilitates the design and development of next generation of aviation technologies. The opportunity to share the work we’re doing, along with the work of others across the region, will hopefully inspire students and introduce them to the high-growth employment fields that exist in the aviation industry.”

The festival also announced its musical lineup. On Saturday, Sept. 23, Detroit’s Au Gres will play at 7:30 p.m., and then Missouri-based Fox Royale will perform the headlining set at 8:45 p.m.

All shows are free.

Confluence, which organizers say highlights the convergence of art, music, science and technology, will take place on Friday, Sept. 22, and Saturday, Sept. 23, in Grand Rapids.

More information about the festival can be found online.