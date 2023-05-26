GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A series of camps this summer will teach kids to develop skills in money management, investment and entrepreneurship.

The three camps, meant for kids between ages 11 and 17, will be held on Aquinas College’s campus. They are put on by a local nonprofit known as Young Money Finances, in partnership with Consumers Credit Union.

Dondrea Brown, founder and CEO of Young Money Finances, said the camps offer a chance for students to learn about saving, investing and growing a business — all at a young age.

“We know that many parents or adults typically say, ‘I wish I had known that growing up,'” Brown said. “We really want to change the narrative behind that and give our youth and our young students an opportunity to experience all things money management.”

Registration is open now. The camp costs $25 per student. Scholarships are available.

