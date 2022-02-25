‘This is the fun part’: Barrio Tacos takes shape in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Barrio Tacos is one step closer to opening its first Grand Rapids restaurant.

The Grand Rapids Planning Commission on Thursday approved Barrio’s plans to open at 37 Ottawa Ave. NW. The sit-down restaurant will feature a fenced-in outdoor patio just steps away from the Van Andel Arena.

“This is the exact type of development that drove me to want to live downtown in the first place. To be able to walk to these places and see the excitement,” Christopher Germain, planning commission member, said. “I’ve walked down this particular alley and always kind of wondered why isn’t there more going on here, to be honest. The way it’s designed there’s clearly supposed to be more going on, so I’m incredibly supportive of this.”

The planning commission also signed off on allowing Barrio to sell branded and sealed alcoholic drinks for off-site consumption.

Construction on the new restaurant is in its end stages, according to Barrio owner Jake Hawley.

“This is the fun part. It’s just seeing it come to life, especially with our style with the murals. It’s seeing the stages of the restaurant come together. I love the planning aspect and then the rewarding part is seeing all the hard work kind of pay off and for everything to come to life,” he said during a site tour with News 8 Thursday morning.

Barrio’s team of artists started working on the walls this week. Their murals depict a celebration of life with skeletal figures included as a nod to the Day of the Dead. Hawley said the scene of a band performing behind the bar is a tribute to Grand Rapids’ art culture and the entertainment district the restaurant is in.

“‘Barrio’ actually means neighborhood. We like to be a part of a neighborhood and complement the businesses around us and give people more of a reason to make our neighborhoods a destination for a dining experience,” Hawley said.

(A Feb, 24, 2022 photo shows the historic building on Ottawa Avenue NW in downtown Grand Rapids where Barrio Tacos will be located.)

He says Barrio also prizes using local ingredients as much as possible on its menu, which centers around a build-your-own taco concept. Guests pick from a list of shell options, toppings, sauces, cheeses and proteins including flank steak, short rib, pulled pork and seafood.

Despite rising food prices and supply challenges, Barrio still offers free chips and salsa. Hawley says each six-inch taco starts at $3.50 with the average taco costing $4.50 to $5.

“It’s all about quality and then at a good price, these days especially,” Hawley said. “That’s the kind of neighborhood vibe and bar that we want to be — we want people to come in all the time and not break the bank.”

Like other Barrio locations, the Grand Rapids restaurant will feature a bar stocked with potentially more than 100 high-end tequilas which staff will also use for craft cocktails and margaritas. The new site will also feature handcrafted metalwork including an illuminated bar front and star-shaped lights.

(This Feb. 24, 2022 photo shows the patio for Barrio Tacos, which will feature landscaping, planters, lounge chairs and a fire pit.)

Grand Rapids’ Barrio can accommodate about 130 people inside and another 60 patrons outside. Hawley’s vision for the patio includes landscaping, planters, lounge furniture, a fire pit and string lights with a potential wall mural, pending proper approvals. He says contractors are on track to add a garage door that will open to the patio in June.

“That is the one thing construction-related (that) due to supply chain issues (with) glass and some of the (custom) metal… we’re seeing big delays,” he said.

Hawley is aiming to open the new Barrio in May. He expects to start hiring the 60 to 80 hourly workers the restaurant will need as soon as next month.

Barrio’s starting business hours will depend on staffing, but Hawley wants to be open until 1 a.m. daily. The restaurant will serve the dinner crowd Monday through Thursday with expanded lunch and brunch hours Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

This will be Barrio’s third location in Michigan. Hawley opened a restaurant in Traverse City last year after bringing Barrio to East Lansing in 2020.

“Even with the interesting roller coaster of a ride we’ve been on, it’s been wildly successful,” Hawley said of his first restaurant.

Hawley has also signed on to open a Barrio Tacos at Muskegon Lake’s Adelaide Pointe – a $250 million redevelopment that’s also expected to include a boat dealership, marina, condominiums and parks.

“I really think it’s going to be a destination. I think it’s going to draw from not only the people in the Muskegon area, but voters all over the west side of the state and people from Grand Rapids even. It’s just got that kind of cool wow factor that we really look for,” Hawley said.

If the proper state approvals come soon, Adelaide Pointe co-founder Ryan Leestma expects to begin work this year on the marina and mixed-use building that would house Barrio. Hawley is hopeful the Muskegon restaurant will open in the spring or summer of 2023.

“The more we’ve talked the more we really bought into the vision that Ryan and his team have and are just super excited about being a part of it,” Hawley said.

Hawley is also scouting out potential sites for a Kalamazoo restaurant. If all goes well, he says that location could open by the end of this year.