GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids’ odd-even parking rules go into effect next week.

Odd-even parking on select streets runs from Nov. 1 to April 1.

The city says you should “think ahead before bed.” When you get home on the evening of Monday, Oct. 31, remember that enforcement will start at 1 a.m. overnight on Tuesday, Nov. 1, an odd date. That means you should park on the side of the street with odd addresses. The next night, enforcement will begin at 1 a.m. Nov 2, an even date, so you should park on the even side.

Signs will show you which streets have odd-even parking. Violators can find themselves with a $20 ticket — even if it hasn’t snowed recently.

The goal of the restrictions is to make sure street sweepers and snowplows can get down narrow streets. That keeps catch basins clear so streets don’t flood and clears snow so roads are passable, especially for emergency responders.

The rules are not enforced between the hours of 6 p.m. and 1 a.m. More information can be found online.