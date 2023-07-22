GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Business owners in Grand Rapids are showing their support as 340,000 UPS workers across the nation prepare for a potential strike.

The strike could start as soon as Aug. 1, which is when the International Brotherhood of Teamsters’ five-year contract with UPS expires.

“We’re behind them,” Mark Tobin, co-owner of Hopscotch Children’s Store, said. “Hopefully this doesn’t last long.”

Nearly 6,000 of the employees are in Michigan.

Teamsters, which represents more than half of the company’s workforce, said the main issue is wages for part-time employees, as well as working conditions.

Part-time workers make up around 60% of the company’s workforce. Their pay starts at $16.20 an hour, according to UPS.

Many business owners around Grand Rapids said they rely heavily on UPS to deliver and ship goods.

“It would just slow down shipment of our product, which isn’t great,” said Patrick Avila, owner of Popnotch Goods. “We want to be timely and want to get popcorn from A to B as quick as possible. So, if that prolongs the process, it could shy away some customers.”

Earlier this week, News 8 spoke to experts about the potential strike. Experts said customers will feel the effects of the strike: Packages will likely be delayed.

But Tobin said he supports the UPS employees who may go on strike.

“If they can get the compensation that they deserve for this, then I think they should get that compensation,” Tobin said. “They deserve that. Every one of the drivers we’ve had, whether it’s our regular guy or people that cover, they work hard. They work hard all the time.”