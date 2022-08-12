GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — National Black Business Month is in full swing, and the organization Grand Rapids Area Black Businesses wants to help you find ways to support local Black-owned businesses.
Throughout the month of August, GRABB is promoting Black-owned businesses to raise awareness of these businesses in the community. The organization has created a list of ways you can support a Black entrepreneur and their business each day of the month.
“This (list) is created to promote some of the many Black businesses (and) gives you an idea of what to do each and every day, how to (show) support within a community,” Taylor Wilson, administrative coordinator at GRABB, said. “It gives you the opportunity, the knowledge and awareness to go out in the community and support.”
For those looking for a business or entrepreneur to support, GRABB has curated a list of Black-owned businesses in the area. Some of the businesses included on GRABB’s list are:
Restaurants:
- Ambiance GR Kitchen & Lounge
- B.Creativ Confections
- Backdoor BBQ
- Big Shawn’s Cheesesteaks
- Black Calder Brewing Co.
- Blue Mitten Cheesecake Co.
- Boston Soul Cafe
- Daddy Pete’s BBQ
- Daddy’s Dough Cookies
- Dolly’s Delights
- Flour House
- Forty Acres Soul Kitchen
- GoJo Ethiopian Cuisine
- GRNoir Wine & Jazz
- Hall of Fame Burgers
- Honey Bales Bakery
- InBooze
- Irie Kitchen
- Load A Spud Potato Bar
- Malamiah Juice Bar
- Mosby’s Popcorn
- The Candied Yam
- The Chez Olga
Nonprofts:
Shops:
- 2 Pretty Clothing LLC
- Apsara Spa
- Balloonafied
- Basic Bee
- Confident Wear Boutique
- Inner-City Fashion
- InstaPop Boutique
- Justice 4 All
- We Are Lit
Services:
- Bump to Birth Doula Services
- Cool Guy Lawn Co.
- Dental Design
- Exchange Ur Care
- Gold Leaf Designs
- Hatchett Player Development
- La Vie Chiropractic
- Lavelle’s Lawn and Snow
- Life Addicts Studio
- Maison Lusambas
- Makeup by Janai
- Mosley School of Cosmetology
- No Limit Fitness
- Nourish Your Curls Boutique
- Over the Top Academy of Dance
- R3 Station
- S.Nicole Esthetics LLC
- Social Arts
- SoulfulMOTION Fitness
Things to do:
For any Black-owned business not included in the list, Wilson said that the business owner can add a business on GRABB’s website.