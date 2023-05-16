GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As mental health awareness month continues, a therapist is suggesting tips on how to deal with something that often creeps up on many of our daily lives: anxiety.

Therapists at Wedgwood Christian Services say some anxiety can be good because it is the body’s way of protecting us from danger, but when we feel overly anxious, our bodies can go to a “freeze” mode.

Sofia Dykstra, a therapist with Wedgwood, said some ways to help with anxiety are deep breathing, journaling your thoughts and worries, and exercising.