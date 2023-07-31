GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Continuing high prices from inflation can cause a big strain on your wallet, but experts say the rising inflation can also affect your mental health.

Licensed therapist Dr. Darren Moore said inflation can lead to higher retail prices and cause financial stress and anxiety as people try to maintain their standard of living.

He said it’s important for couples and families to have clear and transparent conversations about what they can and cannot afford.

Dr. Moore also said the market changes and shifts, and so even though there are problems now, there can also be joy around the corner. He emphasized the importance of supporting one another and holding out for when things get better for individuals, couples, and families.