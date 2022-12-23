GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The famous song calls this the most wonderful time of the year, however, it can be really hard for people who are grieving.

Grief isn’t only mourning the loss of a friend or family member. It can be grieving a big life change like losing a home or job or navigating a divorce.

“Grief is a very unique individual journey for everyone,” Laura Guyton, Marriage, Family and Grief therapist, said.

Guyton added that it’s important for friends and family to be supportive of those who are having a difficult time.

A simple check-in with someone you know is important as long as you avoid clichés like “time heals all wounds” or “that person is in a better place.”

“Sometimes they don’t want to hear anything. It’s called the power of presence. Sometimes people just need you to be there for them in some cases just to hold their hand,” Guyton said. “If you want to be supportive, make sure you kind of fill that person out to see what it is they need in order to help them through that.”

Guyton also advised that having an inner circle is key to overcoming sadness and depression.

“Surround yourself with those who can bring positive energy, you know and support you wholeheartedly,” she said. “You don’t want to be by yourself all the time. That’s not good because you find yourself alone with your thoughts, and that can lead to a deeper depression but it’s so important to take care of yourself. Self-care is at the top of the list. “

Most importantly, Guyton asks for people to seek help if they feel like they need additional support.

“You’re not in this alone,” she said.