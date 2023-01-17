GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the best parts of going to the movies is the popcorn.

Theaters across the country will take part in National Popcorn Day Thursday and will be offering special discounts on popcorn.

In West Michigan, Celebration Cinema will be offering popcorn for just $1, among other special deals.

Representatives with the National Cinema Foundation say the day is all about showing appreciation for customers.

“Our movie theater audiences stuck with us through a terrible time and have come back in record numbers,” Jackie Brenneman, the president of the foundation, said. “So any time we can thank them for coming to the movies and remind them of all of the things that they love the best about the movies is a wonderful opportunity, and the fact that all of the movie theater owners really want to support this is such a great sign of their commitment to their audiences.”

A recent Fandango survey of more than 2,500 moviegoers found that 83% of people agreed that movie theater popcorn just tastes better.