GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A movie that is sure to draw in huge crowds has its opening night on Thursday.

Beyoncé’s new movie “Renaissance” is a peek behind the singer’s recent tour. The movie is only being shown on the weekends for the next few weeks.

Celebration Cinema said it expects to see lots of people in the theater for the movie’s opening weekend.

“The queens of pop have really saved us this year. I will say that this has been a fall season that has been driven by female power in movie theaters, from Barbie to Taylor Swift and now Beyonce. That has been both fun to see lots of people gathering and really fun to welcome people into theaters with popcorn and all the goods,” Emily Loeks, the director of community affairs for Studio Park and Celebration Cinema theaters, said.