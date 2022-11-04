GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Restaurant Week kicks off Friday so you can make your reservations now with over 30 participating restaurants.

Another stop we made on our tour this week includes “The Grand Woods Lounge” in Grand Rapids. The chef has gotten into the spirit of the season with their special creation for Restaurant Week.

They even came up with a few new cocktails to try along with your meal. If you like apples and cinnamon you may want to order their version of the Waldorf salad and their main course of bone-in pork loin with gorgonzola mashed potatoes and hot damn infused apples topped with candied walnuts.

“We were thinking of how we could incorporate fall with restaurant week and obviously, you know, apples are in season and cinnamon. We just kind of came up with these two dishes to kind of fit with the time,” Rob Schiavo, the Woods general manager, said.

Ella Stubbart, the Woods bar manager said they also made a few drinks to try as well.

“So for restaurant week to pair with our dishes that we have prepared, we have a maple old fashion that we have made with bourbon. We also have a Washington Apple Martini, which is Canadian whiskey based and then we also have Blake’s Triple Jam, which is actually a Michigan cider,” she said.

Restaurant week runs Friday through Nov. 12 with over 30 restaurants participating with special meals and special prices. If you would like to check out the restaurants we’ve profiled or learn more about what to expect, get a digital pass and a free foodie gift, just go to ExperienceGR.com.