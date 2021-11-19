The Verve Pipe celebrates release of new album

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Fans of The Verve Pipe are celebrating the release of the local band’s first album in four years.

“Threads” is the band’s 9th album, and marks 30 years since lead singer Brian Vander Ark created the band.

He co-wrote the songs with singer Channing Lee, and says they used the downtime during the pandemic to get creative.

Vander Ark says the children’s albums they recorded in the mid-2000s “saved” the band, by allowing them to sell merchandise, something that had dried up because people stopped buying CDs.

The Verve Pipe will be touring with their new album, including several shows in Grand Rapids. For dates and tickets, go to TheVervePipe.com.