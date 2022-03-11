The Ultimate Sports Show returns to DeVos Place this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ultimate Sport Show is being held at the DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids this weekend.

Visitors will find a lot of outdoor gear and will be able to attend several demonstrations, like how to process a deer or fillet a fish. Even if you are not into hunting or fishing, the show’s director says there are activities for everyone to enjoy.

“From rock climbing walls to a trout pond where maybe they can catch their very first fish they have ever caught in their life to learning how to tie a fly for flyfishing or go to the hog trough, which is not for pigs, it’s an actual giant aquarium where they can see lots of fish swimming around in it. So it’s really just a great to come for the family,” said Ben Meisner, the show manager.

The show will be held from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets, which can be purchased online, are $12 for adults and $5 for children ages 6 to 14.