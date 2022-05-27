GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Sovengard’s plan to move farther down Bridge Street in Grand Rapids has hit delays.

On Thursday, the Grand Rapids Planning Commission voted to table a request by the group of project owners to transform the former thrift store at 1232 Bridge St. NW at Valley Avenue into a restaurant with outdoor alcohol service and a four seasons patio.

(A conceptual rendering by Integrated Architecture shows what the proposed restaurant at 1232 Bridge St. NW might look like.)

The planning commission approved a similar proposal by Sovengard for across the road last year, but developers said that plan didn’t work out.

The project owners eventually shifted their interest to the former thrift store site, with plans to uncover some windows and convert the back parking lot into an outdoor dining area complete with a privacy fence and living wall. The proposed restaurant would accommodate about 100 people outside and another 125 guests inside the 5,000 square-foot building.

A couple of neighbors voiced opposition to the proposal over concerns about the lack of parking, potential noise pollution and numerous crashes that have happened in the area. A representative from John Ball Area Neighbors also said the group was never notified of the project.

Project owners said they were unaware the site fell within the John Ball neighborhood and that they had presented the proposal to the West Grand Neighborhood Association after it reached out to them and said it was in their area.

The planning commission unanimously voted to table the proposal so project leaders could reach out to the other neighborhood group and solidify a parking plan.