The South East Market marks 1st anniversary

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Building a source for healthy food choices in Southeast Grand Rapids has been the main focus of The South East Market.

But there’s much more to their mission.

“There’s really no solution to regenerating soil outside of compose,” said co-founder Alita Kelley as she takes the lid off a small garbage pail filled with peels and other food waste outside the Kalamazoo Ave. store.

The South East Market has partnered with Wormies, another local company that has helped turned 9,000 pounds of food waste and counting into compose. The waste doesn’t just come from the market.

“There’s 50 households that bring their food scraps here and dump it in there,” said Kelly.

Sustainability, equity and social justice by way of healthy eating, education and economic development all play a role in The South East Market’s goals.

The store marked it’s 1-year anniversary on Martin Luther King Day.

“The last year has been a wild ride for us,” said Kelly, noting the pandemic and other factors that impacted the market in 2020.

“We learned a lot. And we’ve also felt truly humbled and grateful by all of the support of our community,” Kelly said.

The market, located at 1220 Kalamazoo Ave. just south of Hall Street, serves the 49507 zip code.

Inside the South East Market on Feb. 2, 2022.

While one of the most diverse areas of Grand Rapids, it is also one of the most underserved when it comes to healthy food shopping choices.

Kelly knows the challenges because she grew up here.

“Access is one key element of supporting a neighborhood. Education is another piece. And affordability is huge,” said Kelly.

Much of the market’s produce, meats and other inventory is sourced from local Black-, brown-, indigenous- and woman-owned farms and businesses.

Prices stay low thanks to donations, grants, a subscription program and other income sources.

“There’s a lot of creative ways that we’re working in community with specific partners to mobilize our food,” Kelly said.

The lack of healthy eating habits has plagued the area for generations. Kelly admits the problem won’t be solved overnight.

“I’m committed to staying here and seeing how far we can go with this project. But it’s going to take a lot of community collaboration and a lot of data collection to really what we’ve been able to do and what is possible,” said Kelly.

But in her heart, she knows the market is making a difference.

“Because I’m from here, I’m able to see the shift. I know where we’ve been, and I can see where were headed,” Kelly said.