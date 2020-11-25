The show must go on – virtually

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Every family has its own holiday traditions… and for many, the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre plays an important part, with their annual production of a holiday themed production.

But their plans were kept waiting in the wings, at least partially, because of the pandemic.

The director initially planned a performance for a smaller audience, they even worked with the Kent County Health Department to create a safe, small, three week schedule… but the most recent safety restrictions have made those plans impossible.

“Because of the new regulations and also recommendations… and just, you know, we are part of this community… and it’s important to us that our community stays safe,” Associate Director of the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre Allyson Paris said. “It was heartbreaking… you know, anytime you work so hard on something you want to share it with a live audience, but this was the best choice for Civic.”

For decades families have enjoyed “The Holiday Show” at the civic theatre. This year, seats which would have been filled will remain empty, to keep everyone that would have sat in them, safe.

“In these times when we can’t have an audience here in the theatre, we wanted to still offer that gift in some way to our community,” Paris said. “That’s why we had to find another way.”

The way was virtual. The performance will be recorded, on three cameras and available for purchase for $9.99 starting December 18th. You can of course watch the performance at your leisure, however something on stage will be different…

For their production of ‘The Christmas Carol’ the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre created a special set. It’s staggered and distanced platforms allows actors the opportunity to act, while in stationary positions. While still keeping them safe, socially distanced from the other actors on stage.

“Well really the focus is the sound of the voices and the story. But you’ll still see all of them in their costumes, little costume pieces and we do have a couple of you know, little surprises – visual surprises, so there’s still a lot of visual elements but for the safety of the volunteers, we wanted to keep them stationary and keep them out of each others germ circles,” Paris said. “The actors stay, mainly in the same spot and you’re listening to the voices and they’re still telling the story – but there’s not as much blocking and staging… but I am really excited because we still have a lot of theatre magic… we’re still gonna make it snow on stage and I feel; like that’s an important, you know, holiday tradition here.”

A tradition saved by creativity, albeit virtually; amid a pandemic which has called curtains on so much, for so many.

“It’s felt really good to offer that collaboration and connection that’s been missing,” Paris said. “We’re not going to let this virus stop us. We’ll be back!”

The Civic Theatre says there will be casting calls for future productions soon. Though the exact time for those is not yet clear.