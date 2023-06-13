An undated aerial photo of downtown Grand Rapids. (Courtesy The Right Place)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The greater Grand Rapids area has several sites ready for development, according to a new report from The Right Place.

“Greater Grand Rapids offers a high-growth, cost-competitive environment to take development projects from concept to concrete,” the 20-page development report said.

The report examined office, industrial, retail and housing development throughout Kent, Ionia, Montcalm and Ottawa Counties.

It said The Right Place has identified 150 potential development sites and narrowed those down to 30 “top tier” sites. Working with other local groups, it examined how close the sites were to infrastructure, highways and talent, along with the zoning of each site.

The Right Place then narrowed those sites down to five primary and five secondary sites, which it will work to help develop. Each site is 74 to 285 acres.

There are several developments in progress throughout West Michigan, the report noted, highlighting sites like the Ada Hotel and Factory Yards.

Building permits filed between the first quarter of 2021 and the second quarter of 2023 in Kent County are bringing a total of $1.1 billion of investment into the area, with $3 million invested in each project on average.

Office space has also gone up 6% between the first quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023, the report noted, with recently finished projects like Perrigo’s and Acrisure’s headquarters and the Michigan State University Grand Rapids Innovation Park. However, office vacancy also increased by more than 2% during the same time frame.

A total of 2.5 million square feet of industrial space was added between the first quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023, with projects like Amazon’s Warehouse and Distribution Center. Several new retail spaces have also opened in the area, like HomeGoods, Sierra Trading Post and Whole Foods.

Housing in the area “remains extremely tight,” the report said.

A 2022 study found that 35,000 new housing units were needed between then and 2027.

Demand is starting to cool due to increased interest rates, The Right Place found.

Single-family homes in Kent County stayed on the market for an average of 16 days in the first quarter of 2022, but in the first quarter of 2023, they stayed on the market for longer — an average of 27 days.

To read the whole report, click here.