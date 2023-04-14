GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids’ free downtown area shuttle or DASH route will change next month.

Starting May 10, the DASH West and DASH North routes will consolidate and expand into a single service with buses traveling in both directions.

“It’s something we want to (help) create a vibrant, accessible downtown,” Josh Naramore, Mobile GR director, said. The current two route services, “worked great for commuters, but for visitors or people who aren’t as familiar with downtown … it’s not the most intuitive system.”

The new singular service will also be available on Sundays as well as late night Thursday through Saturday.

“That will be easier. Because sometimes you get confused in with what bus to get on or where to get off at,” frequent rider Terrell Gill said.

The pink bus’s pick-up and drop-off locations will change a bit, but additional signage will be added accordingly.

“It will now take you from the downtown market all the way up to Leonard Street still, but we’re actually going to start encompassing on Seward (Street) and covering all of the westside … up to the Leonard Business district,” Naramore said.

The last day of DASH West and DASH North service will be May 6.