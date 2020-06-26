The Rapid’s CEO, deputy CEO resigns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Rapid’s CEO Andrew Johnson and deputy CEO Dina Reed recently resigned.

In an email, the transit service said the two of them resigned for personal reasons and their last day of employment was Tuesday. The organization didn’t provide more information about why they left.

Steve Schipper, who was the transportation manager, agreed to serve as interim chief operating officer.

“Steve has done an excellent job as our transportation manager and enjoys great respect throughout the organization. His deep operational knowledge will be invaluable in the coming months as we prepare to conduct a search for a new chief executive,” said Stephen Kepley, Kentwood mayor and chair of The Rapid’s board of directors, in a statement delivered at a public board meeting Wednesday.