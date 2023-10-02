GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Rapid is curious to find out what residents in Grand Rapids want and expect out of public transportation over the next 20 years.

The transportation service is seeking community feedback for its Transit Master Plan, which will outline the transit system for the next 20 years.

There will be in-person workshops held at The Rapid Central Station and an online survey to take suggestions. The goal of the sessions and the survey are to identify the needs of the public regarding public transportation.

“As our region grows, so does the need to expand transit options,” The Rapid CEO Deb Prato said in a statement. “We need to create a plan that outlines how public transportation will meet the needs of all our residents. Gathering feedback from everyone, both users and nonusers, is crucial to the success of this plan.”

The survey will be open until Dec. 8. After the period ends, project consultants will outline and develop a roadmap to implement the Transit Master Plan.

The three in-person sessions will occur on Oct. 19 at 7 a.m., 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. You can also fill out the survey online by clicking here.