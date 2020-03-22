The Rapid to reduce services amid COVID-19 concerns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Rapid, Grand Rapids’ metro area public transportation system, is reducing its service schedule to deal with the new coronavirus.

Starting Tuesday, The Rapid will reduce its service schedule until further notice.

The Rapid says core ridership locations will remain open, so people can get to medical destinations, grocery stores and work.

A short-term plan has been put in place for employees, which includes some temporary lay offs.

The Rapid says it has been tracking travel patterns over the last 10 days to create the new schedule.

Routes that will run seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on a 60-minute schedule are:

Silver Line

Route 1 (Division)

Route 2 (Kalamazoo)

Route 4 (Eastern)

Route 6 (Eastown/ Woodland)

Route 7 (West Leonard)

Route 8 (Grandville/ Rivertown Crossing)

Route 9 (Alpine)

Route 10 (Clyde Park)

Route 11 (Plainfield)

Route 13 (Michigan North Fuller)

Route 15 (East Leonard)

Route 16 (Wyoming Metro Health Village)

Route 28 (28th Street)

Other routes:

Route 50 (GVSU Campus Connector) will run seven days a week, every 50 minutes, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 85 (GVSU Campus Circulator) will run seven days a week, every 25 minutes, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

DASH West will run Monday through Friday, every 30 minutes, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on

DASH North won’t run during this time.

Information on the changes can also be found on The Rapid’s website, social media channels and its rider alert tools.