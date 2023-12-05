GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Rapid says it will change service frequency come the new year. Though it has not yet released a schedule showing what routes are affected or what the new schedules will look like, there will be at least some cuts.

The metro Grand Rapids bus service said its winter service schedule would be released Dec. 18. Changes go into effect Jan. 2.

A Tuesday release said the new plan would offer riders “a suitable alternative time option with frequency changes commensurate to ridership.”

The Rapid blamed a worker shortage and “bus driver availability issues,” even as it said ridership is up.

“Our drivers continually tell us, and our Board of Directors, they are overworked, and working too much overtime,” Rapid CEO Deb Prato stated in the release. “The new winter service plan addresses those concerns by reducing service hours, and thereby, lessening the pressure on our entire transit system.”

The goal, Prato said, was to ensure reliability.

Though service will change, The Rapid said no routes are being cut entirely.