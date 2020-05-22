The Rapid to offer free reusable masks to riders

Closings & Delays
Grand Rapids

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Rapid will be offering free reusable cloth masks to riders starting Tuesday.

The masks will be available at Rapid Central Station’s information center from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, while supplies last. It will be limited to one per customer.

The Rapid received 500 masks from Public Thread, a Grand Rapids-based upcycling company.

Last month, The Rapid started requiring all riders who are medically able to wear a mask while on the bus and limited the total number of passengers to 15.

The Rapid is also reminding riders that the  new summer schedule will go into effect Tuesday.

