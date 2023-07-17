A Rapid bus outside The Rapid Central Station in Grand Rapids, Mich. (File photo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Rapid bus service says it could not provide free rides for Monday’s Air Quality Action Day because it ran out of cash for the program.

In a Monday Facebook post, the metro Grand Rapids bus service said that it gets a set amount of money each year to let people ride for free on Air Quality Action Days.

“Unfortunately, this year’s unprecedented increase in Air Quality Days, caused by widespread wildfires, led to the depletion of our funds,” the post read in part, referencing the fires in Canada that have cause haze over West Michigan.

The Rapid apologized for any confusion.

It says it will get its next chunk of Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality money at the end of August.

“In the meantime, we are working to determine a solution,” it wrote.